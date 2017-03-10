BRIEF-Walt Disney extends Robert Iger's employment term as chairman, CEO to July 2, 2019
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by more than a year to July 2, 2019.