FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sunac China announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 31, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sunac China announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli

* Unit Chongqing Sunac, and Shangjin Property (as cooperator) entered into agreements

* Chongqing Sunac agreed to acquire 60% equity interest and relevant debts in target company for a total consideration of rmb2.1 billion

* Chongqing Sunac shall undertake joint guarantee liabilities for repayment obligations of target co in amount of rmb404.2 million

* Unit enters equity transfer agreement, cooperation agreement, financial advisory services agreement, cooperation development agreement

* Upon completion, equity interest in target co will be held as to 60% by Chongqing Sunac, 35% by Shangjin Property and 5% by Tiger assets

* No gain or loss is expected to accrue to co as a result of disposal of 35% equity interest in target co by Chongqing Sunac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.