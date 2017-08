BRIEF-Sunac China announces acquisition of equity interest and debt interest in Dalian Runde Qiancheng

June 5 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest And Debt Interest In Dalian Runde Qiancheng

* Total consideration for acquisition is rmb3.23 billion

* Dalian Sunac Real Estate enters into equity transfer framework agreement with vendors and Dalian Runde Liangcheng Dalian Runde Qianchen

* upon completion of acquisition, Dalian Sunac Real Estate will hold entire equity interest in dalian runde qiancheng

* Runde group, dalian jinxin group, glory gain, shanghai fenghai investment are vendors