BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings announces trading halt
* Trading in shares of Sunac China Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On July 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
* Trading in company's shares halted pending release by company of an announcement in relation to a very substantial acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Sunac China Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On July 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group expects to record an increase in net profit by about 50 percent for six months ended 30 June 2017