April 5 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd :

* As at end of March 2017, group achieved a sales amount of RMB45.50 billion

* In March 2017, group achieved a subscription value of RMB22.56 billion

* In March 2017 contracted sales value amounted to RMB22.27 billion