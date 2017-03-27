FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sunac china says FY profit attributable rmb2.48 billion
March 27, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sunac china says FY profit attributable rmb2.48 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd:

* FY revenue of group was approximately rmb35.34 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 53.6%

* Board proposed to declare a final dividend of rmb0.257 per share for year ended 31 december 2016

* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable rmb2.48 billion versus rmb3.30 billion

* Expects about 82 brand new projects will be launched for sale, with an expected value of over rmb180 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

