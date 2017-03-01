FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunac China says unit entered equity transfer agreements for total RMB2.30 bln
March 1, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sunac China says unit entered equity transfer agreements for total RMB2.30 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Beijing Sunac, unit, entered into equity transfer agreement I with Tianjin Bolian Investment (i.e. Vendor I) and Lenovo (Beijing) (Vendor II)

* Total consideration of acquisitions is RMB2.30 billion

* Beijing Sunac agreed to acquire and vendor II agreed to dispose of 49% equity interest in Chengdu Lianchuang Rongjin for RMB1.62bln

* Beijing Sunac agreed to acquire 30% equity and debt interest in Beijing Rongzhi Ruifeng at total consideration of RMB686.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

