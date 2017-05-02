FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sunac China's units increase stake in Jinke Property
May 2, 2017 / 2:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sunac China's units increase stake in Jinke Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company

* Says three units of Sunac China hold a combined 25 percent of total issued share capital of the company as of April 28, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qmGNO6

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

