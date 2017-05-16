FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering
May 16, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners LP

* Announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering

* Co, its unit intend to commence private offering to of $675 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Says intends to use net proceeds to fund purchase of its 7.375% senior notes due 2020 in tender offer among others

* Use proceeds to also repay borrowings outstanding under existing revolving credit facility, term loan and promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

