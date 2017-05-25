BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement

May 25 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners Lp:

* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a $285.0 million secured credit facility - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement to extend revolving termination date by four years from 2018 to 2022

* Credit agreement allows for borrowing of revolving loans and, subject to $50.0 million sublimit, issuance of letters of credit

* Credit agreement matures on May 24, 2022

* Agreement allows borrowers, subject to conditions, to obtain up to $200.0 million of incremental revolving loans or term loans

* On May 24, 2017, issuers delivered notice of redemption for all of outstanding 2020 notes to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company