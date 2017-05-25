FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners Lp:

* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a $285.0 million secured credit facility - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement to extend revolving termination date by four years from 2018 to 2022

* Credit agreement allows for borrowing of revolving loans and, subject to $50.0 million sublimit, issuance of letters of credit

* Credit agreement matures on May 24, 2022

* Agreement allows borrowers, subject to conditions, to obtain up to $200.0 million of incremental revolving loans or term loans

* On May 24, 2017, issuers delivered notice of redemption for all of outstanding 2020 notes to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company Source text: (bit.ly/2rDRyML) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.