BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude return to service plan

April 19 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy provides update on syncrude return to service plan

* Suncor Energy Inc - plant is currently operating at reduced rates and Suncor will continue to assist in inventory management

* Suncor Energy Inc - investigation and inspection show that damage was largely isolated to a piperack adjacent to hydrotreater

* Suncor Energy Inc - provided an update on syncrude mildred lake oil sands facility following march 14 incident

* Suncor Energy Inc - does not expect this outage to result in a change to overall production guidance for 2017

* Suncor Energy Inc - production is expected to return to full rates by end of June

* Suncor Energy Inc - "accelerated repair schedule" has been developed to achieve restart of pipeline shipments at about 50% capacity in early may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: