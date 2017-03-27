BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

March 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

* Suncor Energy Inc - planned maintenance advanced to minimize outage impact

* Suncor Energy Inc - no change expected to overall Suncor annual production guidance

* Suncor Energy Inc - pipeline shipments of treated product are expected to resume at up to 50pct capacity in april

* Suncor Energy Inc says has advanced planned eight-week turnaround originally scheduled to begin in April to mitigate impact of unplanned outage

* Suncor Energy Inc - beginning this week, suncor expects to handle volumes of untreated syncrude production to assist in managing inventory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: