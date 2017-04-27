FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Suncor Energy reports Q1 net earnings were $1.35 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 1:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy reports Q1 net earnings were $1.35 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 FFO per share c$1.21

* Qtrly oil sands operations production of 448,500 barrels per day

* Upstream production was 725,100 boe/d in Q1 of 2017, compared with 691,400 boe/d in prior year quarte

* Full year outlook range for syncrude production has been updated from 150,000 - 165,000 bbls/d to 135,000 - 150,000 bbls/d

* Full year outlook range for syncrude cash operating costs has been updated from $32.00 - $35.00/bbl to $36.00 - $39.00/bbl

* Full year outlook range for e&p production has been updated from 95,000 - 105,000 boe/d to 110,000 - 120,000 boe/d

* Qtrly operating earnings of $812 million or $0.49 per common share

* Suncor's share of syncrude production was 142,100 bbls/d in Q1 of 2017, compared to 112,800 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Significant progress made on hebron and fort hills with both projects on track for first oil at end of 2017

* Average refinery crude throughput increased to 429,900 bbls/d in q1, compared to 420,900 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Suncor energy - 2017 capital program will focus on bringing suncor's major growth projects, fort hills and hebron, to first oil by end of year

* Full year outlook range for syncrude crown royalties has been updated from 1% - 3% to 3% - 6%

* Plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of company's shares over next twelve months

* Suncor energy - syncrude advanced planned q2 turnaround to help mitigate impact of incident, expects to return to normal operating rates during q2

* Qtrly net earnings were $1.352 billion , compared with $257 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.