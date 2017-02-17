BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Sundaram Finance Ltd
* Approved draft composite scheme involving amalgamation of Sundaram Insurance Broking Services and Infreight Logistics Solution with SFL
* Says no shares or consideration shall be issued /payable by SFL
* Scheme also envisages demerger of shared services business of Sundaram BPO India into SFL
* Says demerger of noncore business viz training services etc into SFIL
* Says shares of SFIL would be listed on the NSE
* SFIL shall issue and allot to shareholders 1 equity share of INR 5 each for every 1 fully paid-up share of INR 10 each held by them in SFL Source text: (bit.ly/2kZC5Th) Further company coverage:
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)