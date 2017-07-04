BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
July 4 Sunday Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to boost capital in joint stock company by 227.7 million yuan ($33.49 million)
