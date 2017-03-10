BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says unit signs housing renovation project with investment at about 687.5 million yuan ($99.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2msE4Aa
($1 = 6.9135 Chinese yuan renminbi)
