April 12 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017

* Bjerkholt will remain an employee of company through April 27, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Will be initiating search for a CFO candidate, Bjerholt agreed in principle to continue as consultant to co until Dec 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2o7jkfI) Further company coverage: