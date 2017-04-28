BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc qtrly bookings total $286 million, 13 percent growth year-over-year
April 28Sunflower Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay dividend of 3 yuan/10 shares for 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8Kcnb2
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S