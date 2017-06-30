BRIEF-Co-Prosperity Holdings says Co entered into placing agreement
* Kingston and Sincere and company entered into placing agreement
June 30 Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd :
* Company has entered into a merchandise sale and purchase framework agreement with Yangzhou Sunfonda
* Shaanxi Sunfonda would sell imported volkswagen automobiles to Yangzhou Sunfonda from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kingston and Sincere and company entered into placing agreement
* CO'S SUBSIDIARY, AMADEITE GROUP, CONSOLIDATES WITH PRP TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)