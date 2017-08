March 30 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit down 19.3 percent y/y

* Says it and unit expect to pay up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for platform service fees in 2017

