BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 percent y/y to 32.8-43.7 million yuan ($4.76-$6.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oo9Qh4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8922 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.