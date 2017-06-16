SK Hynix says it is part of consortium picked to buy Toshiba chip business
SEOUL, June 21 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Wednesday said it was part of a Japan-led consortium picked as the preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory business.
June 16 Sunnic Technology & Merchandise Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q8itEg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, June 21 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Wednesday said it was part of a Japan-led consortium picked as the preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory business.
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo