BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Sunoco LP
* Sunoco LP announces first quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunoco LP - executed definitive agreement to divest a majority of company-operated convenience stores to 7-Eleven Inc for $3.3 billion
* Says same-store merchandise sales decreased by 1.1 percent during Q1
* Sunoco LP - excluding acquisitions, expects approximately $150 million to be spent on growth capital for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.