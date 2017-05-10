FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
May 10, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $330 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunopta Inc - on track with value creation plan

* Sunopta Inc - is targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity-driven annualized enhancements of EBITDA, to be implemented over 2017 and 2018

* Sunopta Inc - plans increased investment in capital upgrades at several manufacturing facilities to enhance food safety and manufacturing efficiencies

* Sunopta Inc - expects to use cash to fund working capital in Q2 due primarily to timing of fruit harvest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

