3 months ago
BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
May 8, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

* Says maximum number that oaktree may acquire is lesser of 5,125,036 common shares of sunopta

* Sunopta - agreed to waive standstill provision to permit oaktree capital management, l.p. To buy additional shares of sunopta on or before may 6, 2020

* Sunopta - maximum number that oaktree may acquire is also the number that would ensure that oaktree's ownership does not exceed 19.99% of common shares currently outstanding

* Sunopta - as condition to co's consent, oaktree agreed to make share purchases only through open market purchases on nasdaq, tsx within next 3 years

* Sunopta inc - oaktree has agreed to an amendment to voting trust agreement entered into in connection with issuance of preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

