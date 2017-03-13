BRIEF-Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for Aptiom

March 13 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :

* Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older

* Sunovion - in SNDA submission, Sunovion will also include data from three clinical trials conducted by partner Bial-Portela

* Sunovion - planning a phase 3 clinical study in children younger than four years of age