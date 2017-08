March 30 (Reuters) - Sunpower Group Ltd

* Sunpower secures contracts worth rmb90.3 mil from Hengli Petrochemical and Jiangxi Ldk Pv Silicon

* Contracts will contribute positively to group's fy2017 and fy2018 results

* Group will supply a fluidized bed reactor to ldk with a contract value worth rmb32.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: