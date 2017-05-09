BRIEF-SunPower reports qtrly GAAP revenue $399.1 million

May 9 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp

* SunPower Corp says qtrly GAAP revenue $399.1 million versus $384.9 million

* SunPower Corp says qtrly non-GAAP revenue $429.5 million versus $433.6 million

* SunPower Corp qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.97

* Sees revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion on a GAAP basis and $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion on a non-GAAP basis in 2017

* SunPower Corp qtrly non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.36

* SunPower reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $120 million in 2017

* Sees gigawatts (gw) deployed in range of 1.3 gw to 1.6 gw in 2017

* SunPower Corp says company expects to record GAAP restructuring charges totaling $50 million to $100 million in fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.00, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51, revenue view $366.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue of $275 million to $325 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $500.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 gross margin of negative 3 percent to negative 1 percent; sees Q2 net loss of $135 million to $110 million

* Sunpower corp says on a non-GAAP basis, company expects revenue of $275 million to $325 million in Q2

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of negative $25 million to breakeven in Q2

* Sees megawatts deployed in range of 330 mw to 360 mw in Q2

* On a non-GAAP basis, sees Q2 gross margin of 2 percent to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: