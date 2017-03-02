FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 2, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q4 revenue down 2.3 pct at CHF 501 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Revenue down -2.3 pct yoy from 512 million Swiss francs ($506.83 million) to 501 million Swiss francs in Q4'16

* FY'16 revenue of 1,897 million Swiss francs in-line with guidance

* Net income almost doubled to 48 million francs in Q4'16 yoy and moved into positive territory in FY'16 after last year's loss due to IPO and debt refinancing costs

* Guidance of 595-610 million francs adjusted. EBITDA in 2017 with a further slight dividend increase expected

* FY'17 revenue is expected to range from 1,820 million francs to 1,860 million francs

* Sunrise reiterates its dividend policy of paying out at least 65 pct of equity free cash flow

* Expects to propose a dividend to AGM for FY'17 in range of 3.45 to 3.55 francs per share to be paid from capital contribution reserves in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0102 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

