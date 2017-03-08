FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunrun Q4 earnings per share $0.27
March 8, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sunrun Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc:

* Total revenue grew to $120.6 million in Q4 of 2016, up $20.9 million, or 21% from Q4 of 2015

* Sunrun reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $120.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $125 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "in Q1, we expect to deploy approximately 69 MW, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth."

* "For full year 2017, we expect to deploy 325 MWs, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

