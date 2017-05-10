FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunrun reports Q1 revenue $104.1 million
May 10, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sunrun reports Q1 revenue $104.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc

* Sunrun reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunrun Inc - in Q2, we expect to deploy approximately 72 mw, reflecting approximately 15% growth in first half of 2017 compared to prior year.

* Sunrun Inc - For full year 2017, we continue to expect to deploy 325 mws, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

