BRIEF-Lafang China to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 6
June 28 Lafang China Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 6 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KY2L7n Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd :
* Announces disposal of 80 pct equity interest in Chongqing Sunshine 100 for RMB1.54 billion
* Unit enters equity transfer agreement with Shenzhen Qianhai Hangmu Investment Management & Chongqing Sunshine 100 Real Estate Development
* Expected that group will record a gain from equity transfer of about RMB1.079 billion before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DALIAN, China China is capable of achieving its full-year growth target and controlling systemic risks despite challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday, adding that maintaining medium to high-speed long-term growth will not be easy.