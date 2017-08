April 17 (Reuters) - Sunshine Bancorp Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Total assets were $956.4 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $931.4 million at december 31, 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $7.6 million versus $4.0 million last year Source text - bit.ly/2oFdseH Further company coverage: