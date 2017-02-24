BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly income of $0.31 per common limited partner unit
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 24 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc:
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2kV8ID3) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)