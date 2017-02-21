FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

* Sunstone hotel investors reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

* Qtrly comparable portfolio hotel REVPAR increased 0.4 pct to $153.33.

* Qtrly total portfolio hotel revpar increased 1.6 pct to $155.34.

* Sees Q1 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $0.19 to $0.21

* Sees 2017 AFFO per share$1.09 to $1.19

* Sees Q1 total portfolio hotel revpar growth + 2.5 pct to + 4.5 pct

* Sees 2017 total portfolio hotel revpar growth + 0.5 pct to + 3.5 pct

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

