BRIEF-Sunsuria says unit entered into joint venture and shareholders agreement

March 27 (Reuters) - Sunsuria Bhd:

* Says unit Sunsuria Arena Sdn Bhd and Sunsuria Gateway Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture and shareholders agreement with Gan Teck Boon

* JVA is not expected to have any effect on the earnings and earnings per share of the company

* Agreement to set-up, operate and manage landscape and nursery and related businesses in all properties developed or to be developed by sunsuria group

* Sunsuria will be investing 100 million RGT into the total landscaping budget for township Sunsuria city