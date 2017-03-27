FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sunsuria says unit entered into joint venture and shareholders agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sunsuria says unit entered into joint venture and shareholders agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Sunsuria Bhd:

* Says unit Sunsuria Arena Sdn Bhd and Sunsuria Gateway Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture and shareholders agreement with Gan Teck Boon

* JVA is not expected to have any effect on the earnings and earnings per share of the company

* Agreement to set-up, operate and manage landscape and nursery and related businesses in all properties developed or to be developed by sunsuria group

* Sunsuria will be investing 100 million RGT into the total landscaping budget for township Sunsuria city Source text (bit.ly/2ns3uhX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.