July 26 (Reuters) - Sunsuria Bhd

* Unit entered a joint venture with genlin development to jointly acquire and develop land

* Both parties agreed to use goodwill to enter sale and purchase agreement with genlin for the acquisition of land – valued at 28 million rgt

* Sunsuria Gateway and Genlin will respectively hold 70% and 30% shareholding equity in Goodwill Signature Sdn Bhd