BRIEF-Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 mln drilling partnership
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
May 5 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Pdf 1: Ara Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Sgx-st Listing Manual)
* HSBC Institutional Trust Services in its capacity as trustee of Suntec Reit entered into S$600mln facility agreement
* Facility agreement entered with various banks to refinance part of its outstanding borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agarwal as the chief financial officer of the company.
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)