July 26 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly gross revenue S$87.3 million versus S$78.9 million

* Distributable income of S$66.0 million for period 1 April to 30 June 2017

* Qtrly net property income S$59.4 million versus S$52.7 million

* Distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.493 cents for q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: