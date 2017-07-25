BRIEF-Suntec REIT acquires property in Australia from Mirvac Group

July 26 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

* Acquisition Of 50% Interest In Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia

* Suntec REIT through unit, entered into agreements to acquire 50% interest in Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street

* Agreement for a consideration of A$414.17 million

* Acquisition to improve earnings,distributions to unitholders with initial net property income yield of 4.80% upon practical completion

* Acquired property to be developed from Mirvac Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: