BRIEF-Suntec REIT acquires property in Australia from Mirvac Group

1 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
* Acquisition Of 50% Interest In Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia
* Suntec REIT through unit, entered into agreements to acquire 50% interest in Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street
* Agreement for a consideration of A$414.17 million
* Acquisition to improve earnings,distributions to unitholders with initial net property income yield of 4.80% upon practical completion
* Acquired property to be developed from Mirvac Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: