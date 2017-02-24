GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares add to solid February gains, await Trump policy speech
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
Feb 24 SunTrust Banks Inc
* Suntrust announces executive moves to build business momentum
* Suntrust Banks Inc - Will align its consumer businesses by merging mortgage segment with consumer banking & private wealth management
* Suntrust Banks Inc - executive appointments are effective April 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday following an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although the short-end of the curve held firm helped by a well-received two-year debt auction.
* Pound struggles after falling on fresh Brexit woes (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)