May 12 (Reuters) - Sunwah International Ltd:

* Sunwah International reports Q3 fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $5.5 million versus $2.9 million

Sunwah International Ltd says qtrly net profit attributable to owners of company of $0.3 million versus. Net loss attributable to owners of $0.9 million last year