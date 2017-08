May 12 (Reuters) - Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited net loss attributable to co's shareholders of approximately hk$4 million for 9 months ended 31 march 2017

* Unaudited revenue of approximately HK$80 million from financial intermediary business for 9 months ended 31 march 2017