BRIEF-Sunwave Communications to acquire tech firm for up to 1.35 bln yuan via cash, share issue

May 31 (Reuters) - Sunwave Communications Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 81.48 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for 1.1 billion yuan ($161.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 382.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, project

* Says it plans to acquire 18.52 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for up to 250 million yuan

($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi)