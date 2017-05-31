FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunwave Communications to acquire tech firm for up to 1.35 bln yuan via cash, share issue
May 31, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sunwave Communications to acquire tech firm for up to 1.35 bln yuan via cash, share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Sunwave Communications Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 81.48 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for 1.1 billion yuan ($161.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 382.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, project

* Says it plans to acquire 18.52 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for up to 250 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rjwjNI; bit.ly/2sd9QC4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

