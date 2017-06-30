BRIEF-SerComm says 2016 dividend record date is July 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25
June 30Sunwave Communications Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will sell 100 percent stake in Hangzhou-based communication technology sub-subsidiary for 24.5 million yuan
* On 29 june, co received letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated certain conditions for resumption of trading