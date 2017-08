May 11 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc

* Sunworks reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $14.4 million versus $19.4 million

* Sunworks inc qtrly backlog of $59.8 million compared to $39.8 million in year-ago quarter

* Sunworks inc qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Sunworks inc - expect installation revenue to increase significantly in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: