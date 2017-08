March 24 (Reuters) - Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:

* Resolved to issue in offering up to 4,500,000 new offer shares at a subscription price of 7.00 euros

* Subscription price of offer shares, being 31.5 million euros ($34 million) in aggregate, will be recorded in unrestricted equity reserve Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9288 euros)