BRIEF-Super Group says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 3.2 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Super Group Limited :

* Six month revenue 15.1 pct to r14,1 billion

* Six-Month core heps 164 cents, +3.2 pct

* Six-Month cash generated from operations r1,6 billion, +11.3 pct

* Nav per share (since 30 june 2016) 2 217 cents, +0.9 pct

* Germany has an election this year and outlook remains uncertain and potentially complicated by need to derive brexit solutions

* Super group - brexit vote has slightly reduced uk growth prospects and increased volatility

* Group is, however, cautiously optimistic regarding growth prospects across its businesses.

* No interim dividend for period ended 31 december 2016 has been declared.