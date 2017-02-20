FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Super Group says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 3.2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Super Group says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Super Group Limited :

* Six month revenue 15.1 pct to r14,1 billion

* Six-Month core heps 164 cents, +3.2 pct

* Six-Month cash generated from operations r1,6 billion, +11.3 pct

* Nav per share (since 30 june 2016) 2 217 cents, +0.9 pct

* Germany has an election this year and outlook remains uncertain and potentially complicated by need to derive brexit solutions

* Super group - brexit vote has slightly reduced uk growth prospects and increased volatility

* Group is, however, cautiously optimistic regarding growth prospects across its businesses.

* No interim dividend for period ended 31 december 2016 has been declared. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.