BRIEF-Super Group says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 3.2 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Super Group Limited :
* Six month revenue 15.1 pct to r14,1 billion
* Six-Month core heps 164 cents, +3.2 pct
* Six-Month cash generated from operations r1,6 billion, +11.3 pct
* Nav per share (since 30 june 2016) 2 217 cents, +0.9 pct
* Germany has an election this year and outlook remains uncertain and potentially complicated by need to derive brexit solutions
* Super group - brexit vote has slightly reduced uk growth prospects and increased volatility
* Group is, however, cautiously optimistic regarding growth prospects across its businesses.
* No interim dividend for period ended 31 december 2016 has been declared.