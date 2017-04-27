GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
April 27 Super Micro Computer Inc:
* Super Micro Computer, Inc. Announces 3rd quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.40 to $0.50
* Sees q4 2017 sales $655 million to $715 million
* Q3 sales $631.1 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $599.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $639.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.