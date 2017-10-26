FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Super Micro Computer sees Q2 2018 sales $725 mln to $780 mln
#Company News
October 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

BRIEF-Super Micro Computer sees Q2 2018 sales $725 mln to $780 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc

* Supermicro® announces first quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary financial information

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $725 million to $780 million

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $675 million to $685 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $652.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $749.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
